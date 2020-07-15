Daniel entered his eternal resting place, joining his parents Daniel and Herminia in the Kingdom of Heaven. Daniel passed peacefully in the comfort of his home in Gilroy, Ca., surrounded by his adored family.

Daniel is survived by his loving wife Lena; his children Lena Maquinalez-Bedolla (Moe Bedolla Jr.), Daniel Maquinalez III and Tina Maquinalez; his grandchildren Michelle Ann Maquinalez, Daniel Maquinalez IV, Moe Bedolla III, Raylene, Michelle Renee, JJ and Marissa; his siblings Yolanda (Joe) Garcia, Tony (Olivia) Maquinalez, Willie (Irma) Maquinalez and Henry (Brenda) Maquinalez and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, as well as many extended family members.

Born in San Bernardino, Ca. Daniel moved to Gilroy in the early 1950's with his parents and siblings.

He graduated from Gilroy High school in 1963. Daniel also met Lena E. Galtman in 1963. The two dated for four years, and began their beautiful life together in marriage in 1967.

As a young man still in High School, Daniel began working various jobs such as helping his family in the fields picking prunes and had a local paper route for the Gilroy Dispatch. Shortly after he began working at Wentz Pharmacy moving onto Plaza Rexall drug store for 16 years. It is then that he acquired his position that he really enjoyed at Gavilan College, eventually retiring after 30 years. In his later years, Daniel expressed his love for cooking and began catering under D&L Catering.

Daniel was a genuine family man. He loved spending time with his family and loved ones, never missing a game, or event for any of his children and grandchildren. Daniel always supported his family, making every possible effort to be in attendance at family gatherings, near or far, regardless of time, place, or financial situations. Daniel loved listening to music, especially Mexican music and he loved passing time dancing with his wife Lena.

Daniel was a kind, sweet, giving man, welcoming anyone into his home and heart with his loving demeanor. He will be remembered by his love for family. Spending time with family and friends was his favorite pastime, most weekends you could find him in his yard barbecuing his famous tri-tip and chicken. Some of his favorite times and most memorable moments were the block parties he and Lena would host every 4th of July. He will be greatly missed.



