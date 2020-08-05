Debbie was born on April 23, 1951 in Gilroy and passed away suddenly on July 14, 2020 at her home in Kelseyville.

She was a very energetic and passionate person: extremely loyal to her family and friends, a loving support to her children, and a fierce protector of her beloved pets and any animal in distress. Debbie had a heart of gold and was a very generous person, she would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need.

She was very proud of her family's long history in California and the WIllson Ranch had a special place in her heart. She was also proud of the fact that she became a Registered Nurse later in life, following in her mother's footsteps.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Eddys Thomas, and her sister, Susanne E. Steinmetz.

Debbie is survived by her children, Emma and Spencer Hensey, (Gilly); her sister Margaret Thomas Wolford; her nieces and nephews: Jill, Jayne, Thom and Tym Steinmetz and Michele and Michael Valdez; grand niece Olivia Steinmetz, grand nephews Justin and Josh Elliott, and numerous cousins.

No Memorial Service is scheduled at this time due to the Covid-19 issue.



