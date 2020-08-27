1/
Diane Schrepfer
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Diane Schrepfer, 74, of Gilroy, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born on April 20, 1946 in Colorado Springs, CO, to Genevieve Thompson Shaeffer of Nezperce, ID and Wayne Shaeffer of Columbus, KS. Diane grew up in Nezperce ID, graduated from Nezperce High School and from Boise State University.
Diane married the love of her life, Steven Schrepfer, on May 20, 1978. Diane and Steve worked together for many years at their CPA firm.
She enjoyed dancing, motorcycle trips, football, golf and exploring the world.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Schrepfer. She is survived by her nieces, Karla Tunis of Spokane WA and Karin Cartwright of Gilroy. Also survived by great nieces and a great nephew, as well as loving friends and family.
A Graveside Service at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park will be held. For online condolences please go to www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Gilroy from Aug. 27 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 26, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Gloria Caliri
August 26, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Diane. Will remember all the good times and her intelligence. She was my
friend and employer.
Gloria Caliri
Friend
August 19, 2020
with sadness I send my sincere condolence to the family of Diane Schrepfer.....may knowing she is reunited with her loving husband give you peace and let your memories bring you joy.....seeing them together always warmed my heart. With warm regards, Mary Saccullo
Mary Saccullo
Acquaintance
August 18, 2020
I have know Diane for many many years and we were good friends. When I worked at Dick and M'Lady Bruhns I helped Diane with many of her business and fun clothes purchases. I was also a client of hers. She will be missed greatly.
As some people journey through life, they leave footprints-of kindness and love, courage and compassion, joy and faith. Even when they're gone, the trail they've left behind continues to inspire us.
With Sympathy
Joanie Lewis
Joan Lewis
Friend
