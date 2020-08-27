I have know Diane for many many years and we were good friends. When I worked at Dick and M'Lady Bruhns I helped Diane with many of her business and fun clothes purchases. I was also a client of hers. She will be missed greatly.

As some people journey through life, they leave footprints-of kindness and love, courage and compassion, joy and faith. Even when they're gone, the trail they've left behind continues to inspire us.

With Sympathy

Joanie Lewis

Joan Lewis

Friend