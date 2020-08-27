Diane Schrepfer, 74, of Gilroy, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born on April 20, 1946 in Colorado Springs, CO, to Genevieve Thompson Shaeffer of Nezperce, ID and Wayne Shaeffer of Columbus, KS. Diane grew up in Nezperce ID, graduated from Nezperce High School and from Boise State University.
Diane married the love of her life, Steven Schrepfer, on May 20, 1978. Diane and Steve worked together for many years at their CPA firm.
She enjoyed dancing, motorcycle trips, football, golf and exploring the world.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Schrepfer. She is survived by her nieces, Karla Tunis of Spokane WA and Karin Cartwright of Gilroy. Also survived by great nieces and a great nephew, as well as loving friends and family.
A Graveside Service at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park will be held. For online condolences please go to www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com