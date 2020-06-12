Donald Eugene Fink, 78, of Hialeah, Florida, died of cancer peacefully at his home in Gilroy, California in the company of family on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Don graduated from the William H. Turner Technical Arts High School in 1959. He joined the US Air Force and was an Airman First class electronic technician. He spoke fondly of his time repairing radar equipment and running mobile radar sites as an aircraft controller servicing bombing crews during training exercises for USAF Strategic Air Command (SAC) bombers. The locations were in Astoria, Oregon, Caldwell, Idaho, Hawthorn, Nevada and others.

He joined IBM in Los Angeles in 1963 where he worked for 30 years including a year in Denmark and relocating to Gilroy, California in 1981. Don was a highly respected expert in his field as a Programming Service Representative and Program Planner for IBM software.

He spent his life raising a large family, racing dirt bikes, riding motorcycles, playing banjo, target shooting, camping and vacationing with friends and family.

Don is survived by his daughters, Susan, Diane, Tracy and Donna, sons John and Eddie, brother, Roy and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ballard and Bertha, sister, Mary and his wife, Sue in 2009.

Don is interred at the Gavilan Hills Memorial Park in Gilroy California.



