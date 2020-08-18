Donald Rodman Doty, a California native, grew up in Palo Alto. He graduated from Sequoia High School in Redwood City then attended San Jose State University, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts and a teaching credential. At SJSU he was a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity. He enlisted in the Air Force and was a Navigator during the Korean War. He taught High School in Riverside, CA, where he met his future wife, Constance Blasjo. They were married in 1960, which was the same year he began his 31 year tenure teaching at Gilroy High School. He taught architectural drawing/drafting and introduced and taught Computer-Aided Design. Don and Connie were married 60 years, and are the parents of two children, David who lives in Forestville with his wife Eileen Moore, and Elisabeth who lives in Menlo Park.

?

Don was an adventuresome retiree, exploring much of Northern California on road trips with Connie, always ready with his camera to capture a sunset or a mist flowing over the mountains. He loved the outdoors, bird watching, and nature. His curiosity prompted him to explore all forms of nature from tide pools to the intricacy of a spider's web - always observing what could become a subject in one of his paintings.

?

He was a member of Gilroy Presbyterian Church where he served in diverse capacities ranging from Deacon to dishwasher for fellowship coffee hour, Ambassador in delivering bread to welcome newcomers, and author and advocate for organ worship music. He was well-loved by his family and the many friends he made over the years in his church and community.

?

As a family friend wrote, "Don's was a life well lived and well loved"; now affirmed with the words from scripture, "Well done, good and faithful one... Now enter into the joy of your Lord. (Matthew 25:23).

?

If you wish, donations may be made in Don's name to:

Gilroy Presbyterian Church Garden and Grounds Fund, 6000 Miller Ave. Gilroy CA 95020, or Mount Hermon, PO Box 413, Mount Hermon CA 95041.

?

Please indicate 'In memory of Donald Doty'.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store