Donna McConnon, loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend and teacher, passed into Jesus's arms on Sunday morning, September 27, 2020. She will be deeply missed!
Donna was born on December 20, 1936 to George and Pauline Gale who were farmers in the Palouse Country of Idaho. She graduated from the University of Idaho majoring in English receiving her teaching credential. She then accepted a teaching position at Brownell Junior High School in Gilroy, CA where she met and married fellow teacher and coach, Gerald McConnon. After starting a family, she paused her teaching career for a few years and then returned to help struggling dyslexic children read and succeed in school. While raising their own children, Donna & Jerry took in foster children and several international exchange students.
Donna and Jerry were pillars of the Gilroy community as long-time members of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and supporters of the Gilroy Garlic Festival for many years. Donna also had a ministry to seniors and befriended many who just needed a support system.
Right up until her last day, Donna was an avid sports fan following her favorite tennis players, as well as baseball and basketball teams. She also enjoyed knitting and supplied many with knitted garments she had made over the years.
Later in life Donna suffered a stroke which limited her mobility, and Jerry met her needs faithfully until he passed away suddenly a few years later. In time Donna moved to Austin, Texas to live with her daughter Letia who took amazing care of her for the last 16 years of her life.
Donna is survived by her children Kim Cullman, Letia Hunter, Patricia Horne, Charles McConnon, foster son Michael MacDonald, 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a sister, Glenna Mahurin.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on October 28, 2020 at 2pm at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park in Gilroy CA. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be broadcast via ZOOM at the following link: https://sccoe.zoom.us/j/96988575889
Meeting ID: 969 8857 5889