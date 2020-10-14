Donna, and family, have been the best of friends to me since the 60s. We moved into the Princevalle neighborhood with its 100 kids in a block. We helped each other, enjoyed coffee when kids were at school, and prayed together. Donna was a Chiristian in the real sense!! I know she is past her disabilities that she dealt with for 40 years without complaint. Losing her husband, Jerry, suddenly was an almost overwhelming disaster for her. So, I know now how happy they are together again. I will miss her phone calls and our yearly visits. Isn't it wonderful her ex students still have praise and gratitude, And her descendants are to be proud of.

She is a woman never to be forgotten!!!



May it not be many years until we are together forever. I love you. Keep praying for us, I know you will be, my prayer warrior.

Marcia Keahey Bodnar

Friend