1/1
Donna McConnon
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna McConnon, loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend and teacher, passed into Jesus's arms on Sunday morning, September 27, 2020. She will be deeply missed!

Donna was born on December 20, 1936 to George and Pauline Gale who were farmers in the Palouse Country of Idaho. She graduated from the University of Idaho majoring in English receiving her teaching credential. She then accepted a teaching position at Brownell Junior High School in Gilroy, CA where she met and married fellow teacher and coach, Gerald McConnon. After starting a family, she paused her teaching career for a few years and then returned to help struggling dyslexic children read and succeed in school. While raising their own children, Donna & Jerry took in foster children and several international exchange students.
Donna and Jerry were pillars of the Gilroy community as long-time members of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and supporters of the Gilroy Garlic Festival for many years. Donna also had a ministry to seniors and befriended many who just needed a support system.
Right up until her last day, Donna was an avid sports fan following her favorite tennis players, as well as baseball and basketball teams. She also enjoyed knitting and supplied many with knitted garments she had made over the years.
Later in life Donna suffered a stroke which limited her mobility, and Jerry met her needs faithfully until he passed away suddenly a few years later. In time Donna moved to Austin, Texas to live with her daughter Letia who took amazing care of her for the last 16 years of her life.
Donna is survived by her children Kim Cullman, Letia Hunter, Patricia Horne, Charles McConnon, foster son Michael MacDonald, 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a sister, Glenna Mahurin.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on October 28, 2020 at 2pm at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park in Gilroy CA. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be broadcast via ZOOM at the following link: https://sccoe.zoom.us/j/96988575889 Meeting ID: 969 8857 5889

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gilroy from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Gavilan Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gavilan Hills Memorial Park & Crematory
1000 First Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
(408) 847-4040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gavilan Hills Memorial Park & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
October 14, 2020
Condolences to the McConnon family...she was so cheerful and a light in so many of our lives.
Patricia
Friend
October 13, 2020
Donna, and family, have been the best of friends to me since the 60s. We moved into the Princevalle neighborhood with its 100 kids in a block. We helped each other, enjoyed coffee when kids were at school, and prayed together. Donna was a Chiristian in the real sense!! I know she is past her disabilities that she dealt with for 40 years without complaint. Losing her husband, Jerry, suddenly was an almost overwhelming disaster for her. So, I know now how happy they are together again. I will miss her phone calls and our yearly visits. Isn't it wonderful her ex students still have praise and gratitude, And her descendants are to be proud of.
She is a woman never to be forgotten!!!

May it not be many years until we are together forever. I love you. Keep praying for us, I know you will be, my prayer warrior.
Marcia Keahey Bodnar
Friend
October 12, 2020
So sorry to about the passing of your Mom- we became friends when I taught Kim in Fourth grade at Glen View and our friendship continued when she taught my son Kyle in South Valley- a very caring teacher that even "checked" up on here students when they went on to High School- she will be misses by her family and many friends- stay strong and let all the good memories help you through these hard times
terry wolfe (kickham)
Teacher
October 11, 2020
Condolences to the McConnon family, Donna was my PE teacher and a beautiful person and Coach McConnon was a great man on campus. May you find comfort in knowing heaven has a new Angel in heaven. Sincerest heart felt wishes.
Barbara Rodriguez
Student
October 10, 2020
God Bless the McConnon family, coach McConnon was one of my teachers growing up. Great man. I am sorry for your loss. God Bless Donna.
ROBERT gomes
Friend
October 9, 2020
I have so many memories staying many nights at Letia's house my most favorite were spending them at the house on Coyote Lake. Mrs. Mcconnon was the nicest person ever. So sorry to the family for your loss.
Diana Gonzales
Friend
October 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of your Mom's passing..She was my PE teacher at Brownell in the 60's and tell the story of her chasing behind me with a yardstick on the track to run. Faster..Needless to say I was not and still not a runner..
Karen Hagen
Student
October 8, 2020
So many fond memories of your Mom and Family. I was blessed to have known her. My parents Fletcher and Rita always spoke of the funny moments, parties and fun they had with your parents. Thinking of you all and praying for you.


Dana Williams Eclarin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved