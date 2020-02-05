|
Doris Rocchi Fanoe, age 66, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on January 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, following a short battle with AML. She was born in Gilroy, California to Lawrence & Rose Rocchi. Doris went to St. Mary's Grade School in Gilroy and high school at Notre Dame in Salinas where she met her husband of 43 years, Matt Fanoe. She graduated from California Poly Tech in San Luis Obispo with a Bachelor's Degree in Child Development. She married Matt in 1976.
Doris enjoyed reading the AJC, working on her crossword puzzles, grabbing lunch with her "sisters"; but, more than anything, Doris enjoyed spending time with her husband, Matt, her sons and their wives, doing shopping trips with her daughters-in-law, cheering her grandchildren on at all their sporting events, planning family trips, visiting family in California, and just being with her family.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, Matt Fanoe; her three sons and their wives, Kevin (Laura) Fanoe, Greg (Tressa) Fanoe, and Andrew (Megan) Fanoe; and her eight grandchildren, Sofia, Joseph, Suzanna, Samantha, David, James, Thomas, and Simon.
A prayer service will be held between 12:00pm - 2:00pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in the Chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son - Canton Hill Chapel, in Marietta. A funeral mass will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Catholic Church of St. Ann, in Marietta. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Doris' name to the Leukemia Research Foundation by visiting www.allbloodcancers.org
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Feb. 5 to Feb. 13, 2020