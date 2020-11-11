Dulcy Torres, 88, passed away peacefully at home on November 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anastacio Torres, and son Anastacio Torres Jr. She is survived by her children, Loren Rosales, Paul Torres and Robert Torres, nine grandchildren, several great grandchildren and an abundance of extended family. Her happiness was found in the kitchen cooking and out in the garden tending her flowers. She will be forever loved and missed.

