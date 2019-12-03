|
It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth Ann (Mangano) Moretti announces her passing on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Elizabeth was born in Gilroy, California to Bat and Norma Mangano. She was the youngest of two children and was raised in Gilroy. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Bat and Norma, and her brother, Pasquale (Nook Mangano).
Aldo and Elizabeth were married on June 1st, 1963. They have been happily married for 56 years.
Elizabeth will always be lovingly remembered by her husband Aldo of 56 years, her daughter Cindy Moretti-Fellows (husband Tim Fellows), her son Bennie Moretti and her grandchildren Brittney Fellows, Ashley Fellows, Melanie Moretti, and Morgan Moretti.
Elizabeth was a loving wife and mother, a wonderful grandmother and a true friend. Her life was not only a gift to her family, but also to all who knew her. She loved spending time with family, cooking, baking and doing crafts.
In Lieu of flowers, her family asks donations may be made in Elizabeth's honor to or . Private services will be held. For online condolences please visit www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com .
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 11, 2019