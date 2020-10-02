Elizabeth, 87, passed away on September 5, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She is survived by her husband; Ted Strotman, Daughters; Susan Yates, Elizabeth Strotman and husband Luca Pavani and Lynette and husband Bill Breyton and her Grandchildren; Ted and Evan Yates, Andrew, Grant and Danielle Breyton and Great Grandchild; Olivia Yates. She is also survived by her Sister and Brother-in-law, Mary and Vince Costello and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Brother and Sister-in-law, Pasquale and Vivian Mangano.
Elizabeth Rita Strotman was born on Roop Road in Gilroy on October 8, 1932 to Thomas and Angelina Mangano. She was the apple of Tom and Angie's eye. Two years later her brother Pasquale came along. They were more than brother and sister, they were best friends. Years later, Mary came along and the family was complete.
Beth went to local schools and graduated from Gilroy High School. After high school, Beth worked at Howard Electric in Gilroy as a bookkeeper, a skill she had her entire life. She could balance a checkbook to the penny, a trait that was not passed on to her daughter Liz, unfortunately. One day Ted Strotman walked into Howard Electric and the rest is history. Ted and Beth fell in love and married within a few months. They remained married for 67 wonderful years. They later built a home on the family property on Roop Road. They had 3 daughters, Susan, Elizabeth, and Lynette who were everything to them and with their three girls, they built a beautiful family. Always the supportive Mother, Beth knew every broken heart a teenage girl could have, every fear of a new Mother and always had the right words to say to her daughters, in a time of need.
As time passed Beth became a grandmother to Ted and Evan Yates, Andrew, Grant and Danielle Breyton, all of whom she worshipped. She was a devoted Grandmother, with love and affection for her grandchildren. Ted and Beth traveled and fully enjoyed Ted's retirement. Beth always said, "for a girl born on Roop Road, I saw more of the world than I ever thought possible, because of Ted." As more time passed Beth became a great-grandmother to Olivia Yates and was so excited to attend her baby shower and meet her. Beth, as a lifelong Gilroyan, had many friends whom she adored, and they all adored her back. Beth was one of a kind and the sweetest soul we have ever known. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. On September 5, 2020, at home on Roop Road, Beth entered into heaven.
For online condolences please go to www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com.