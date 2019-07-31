Home

Ervin Ruben "Earl" Heinrich

Ervin "Earl" Ruben Heinrich, 83, of Morgan Hill died July 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Ellen and daughters Carol Christopher and Jean Weir, son-in-law John Weir and grandson Robert Christopher. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Reva Pedersen, Viola Heinrich and many nieces and nephews. Earl served in the army during the Korean War. He volunteered for the Morgan Hill Fire Department for more than 25 years and worked in Gilroy as a cable splicer/troubleshooter until his retirement in 1994. He enjoyed telling stories about his youth in North Dakota. He also loved to play horseshoes, card games, camping with his wife in their travel trailer and growing flowers to give to others. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at noon on August 10, at The Morgan Hill Grange #408, 40 E 4th Street, Morgan Hill.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from July 31 to Aug. 8, 2019
