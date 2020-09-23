Estela Quintana Alonzo, age 91, passed away peacefully on September 14th, 2020. She was born on February 7th, 1929, in Azusa, California, to Jose and Josephine Quintana. During World War II, in her early years of living in Azusa, Estela worked at Santa Nella Race Track planting flowers. Later Estela moved to Gilroy, California where she raised her family and worked as a Lead at Gilroy Foods. She was heavily involved with her neighborhood and community and was known for planning summer events for children. Estela was also known for helping migrant families by ensuring they had food and presents during the holidays.
Estela loved gardening and playing Bingo with her friends and family. She welcomed everyone to her home at any time of day or night and was renowned for her ability to bring the family together during reunions and holidays.
She is preceded in death by her brother Joe Quintana, sister Julia Sundwell, and son Peter Alonzo. She is survived by her siblings Hope Munoz, Leo Quintana, Irene Ynzuna, John Quintana, Evelyn Murphy, David Quintana, and Henry Quintana; her children Frank Mendez, Chris Mendez, Sally Alonzo, Cookie Cvitkovich, Josephine Young, and Owen Alonzo; and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are unable to hold services for Estela at this time. We will be holding a celebration of life next year. Please visithttps://estelaalonzo.squarespace.com
to stay up to date with the latest information