Estela Alonzo
1929 - 2020
Estela Quintana Alonzo, age 91, passed away peacefully on September 14th, 2020. She was born on February 7th, 1929, in Azusa, California, to Jose and Josephine Quintana. During World War II, in her early years of living in Azusa, Estela worked at Santa Nella Race Track planting flowers. Later Estela moved to Gilroy, California where she raised her family and worked as a Lead at Gilroy Foods. She was heavily involved with her neighborhood and community and was known for planning summer events for children. Estela was also known for helping migrant families by ensuring they had food and presents during the holidays.
Estela loved gardening and playing Bingo with her friends and family. She welcomed everyone to her home at any time of day or night and was renowned for her ability to bring the family together during reunions and holidays.
She is preceded in death by her brother Joe Quintana, sister Julia Sundwell, and son Peter Alonzo. She is survived by her siblings Hope Munoz, Leo Quintana, Irene Ynzuna, John Quintana, Evelyn Murphy, David Quintana, and Henry Quintana; her children Frank Mendez, Chris Mendez, Sally Alonzo, Cookie Cvitkovich, Josephine Young, and Owen Alonzo; and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are unable to hold services for Estela at this time. We will be holding a celebration of life next year. Please visit
https://estelaalonzo.squarespace.com to stay up to date with the latest information


Published in Gilroy from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
September 23, 2020
May your Mom, Sister, Aunt ,cousin ,friend, however you were in her life RIP. Our deepest condolences to the entire family Quintana, Mendez, Alonzo, Calderon, may the memories keep your heart from grieving. Memories are what we hold dear to our hearts, and now Stella is being collected as a beautiful petal into the garden in heaven. Prayers for healing and hugs to all.....
Barbara Rodriguez
Acquaintance
September 23, 2020
We will never forget you Mom. Con mucho amor
Son
September 23, 2020
You can rest now to Rejoice in Heaven. Un besito mas
Son
September 23, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy to the Calderon, Quintana, Mendez and Alonzo Families,
God was so generous to have kept Mom on earth for 91 years.
She collected friends like flower pedals. One being more beautiful then the next.
Her kind words to total strangers in need would make them smile.

I recall one family Reunion we had at the City Park in Gilroy. Where a Paletero came to offer his
treats. The Kids took Mom and other family members to stop him as he walked by. All the kids
and even adults had their share of sweet desserts. Mom welcomed the Peletero to come in to our
picnic area to take a rest and to have a lunch plate.

He felt so at home that he stayed in the close proximity for almost the entire day. For the convenience of our family.

That was the way Mom was with everyone she met that needed a hand to push forward.
She never lost faith or complained about anything.

She left the family a wonderful note with sweet words to live by.

We will miss her dearly. May she rest in God’s loving arm for eternity.
Love and Prayers to all,
Frank, Dolores and Family Mendez
Son
September 23, 2020
My prayers for the Alonzo family. God bless you and your family, sorry for your loss.
ROBERT gomes
Friend
September 23, 2020
To all the Quintana, Alonzo, and Mendez families. I am sorry to read of Stella's passing.. Healing hugs to all families..
Karen Hagen
September 22, 2020
My condolences to the Alonzo Family... May Estela Rest In Peace...
Rick Munoz
