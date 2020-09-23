Our Deepest Sympathy to the Calderon, Quintana, Mendez and Alonzo Families,

God was so generous to have kept Mom on earth for 91 years.

She collected friends like flower pedals. One being more beautiful then the next.

Her kind words to total strangers in need would make them smile.



I recall one family Reunion we had at the City Park in Gilroy. Where a Paletero came to offer his

treats. The Kids took Mom and other family members to stop him as he walked by. All the kids

and even adults had their share of sweet desserts. Mom welcomed the Peletero to come in to our

picnic area to take a rest and to have a lunch plate.



He felt so at home that he stayed in the close proximity for almost the entire day. For the convenience of our family.



That was the way Mom was with everyone she met that needed a hand to push forward.

She never lost faith or complained about anything.



She left the family a wonderful note with sweet words to live by.



We will miss her dearly. May she rest in God’s loving arm for eternity.

Love and Prayers to all,

Frank, Dolores and Family Mendez



Son