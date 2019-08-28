|
|
Fernando Arturo Alvarez IV left us all too suddenly on August 22, 2019. We will cherish "Nano" in our hearts forever . Loving son of Fernando Alvarez III and Bernadette Vallez Torres. Stepson to Ben Torres. First love to Mariah Gomez. Brother to Xiana Alvarez , Benji and Isaac Torres. Grandson to Yolanda Vallez , Roberta Reyes, Carlos Garza and Luis Nieto. Nephew to Stephanie and Hernan Rivas and Cousin to Anthony and Isaiah; Frances Nieto and cousin to Lil' Luis; Robert Reyes; and Ray and Michael Alvarez. Godson to Christine Cortez and Erik Llewellyn. He was loved by so many family and friends that it is impossible to name you all. We will miss you and love you always. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 1-9PM at Habing Family Funeral Home. Mass will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10AM at St. Mary Church followed by the burial at St. Mary Cemetery. For online condolences please visit www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com .
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5, 2019