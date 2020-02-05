|
Franca Filice, age 81, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 surrounded by her daughters. She was born December 1938 in Pisa, Italy to Francesco and Lauretta. She had one sibling, a brother, Romeo who preceded her in death in 2008.
Franca immigrated to the United States at the age of 24 to care for her elderly Uncle, Romeo Paganucci. She met her future husband, Peter Filice, and they married on May 1964. After 13 years of marriage, Peter passed away unexpectedly and she was left to raise their three daughters. She did have help from all of Gilroy- especially the Italian community, one she was always grateful for.
Franca worked at the Gilroy Cannery for many years and then Nob Hill Foods Deli in Monterey, Gilroy and Morgan Hill where she knew everyone by name and loved to share a piece of cheese, salami or other deli treat with her customers and their children. She retired from Nob Hill Foods as the Deli Manager.
Franca loved to travel and tried to do it often. She has traveled to many countries and states but always enjoyed returning to Italy to visit family.
She was an active member of the Italian Catholic Federation (ICF) and St Mary's Catholic Church where her lasagna and biscotti were legendary- recipes copied by many. People would rush to the front of the line at the bake sale to get her biscotti. Her lasagna served the community and many ICF dinners. Her daughters are grateful to have the famous recipe even if they are often told it doesn't quite match up to Franca's version!
Franca loved living in Gilroy for 54 years and relocated to Rancho Santa Margarita, CA in 2017 to be closer to family. Franca was a loving mother to Sharon, Cristine and Claudia and Nonna to her grandchildren.
Franca is survived by her Daughter Sharon Shevelson (Mike) of Pleasanton, CA and Grandchildren Patrick (Katherine Sentell) of Columbus, OH and Megan of Sparks, NV.
Cristine Filice Savino (John and his son Jonathan) of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA and Granddaughter, Kylee Isbell and Tucker the dog (that Franca affectionately called "fucker") of Trabuco Canyon, CA.
Claudia La Fountain (Dan) and Grandchildren Alyssa, Lauren and Delaney, of Reno, NV.
Franca is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins in California, Canada and Italy. All too many to name, but all loved equally.
Franca was a true matriarch and always wanted the final word, and in true form she wrote the following in July 1998 and asked it be included in her obituary:
"The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want. He restores my soul, he leads me in the paths of righteousness for his namesake. I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for thou art with me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of my enemies. I pray for all my enemies, even that one that called me a friend and then turned around and stabbed me in the back. I pray for everyone that loves me and takes care of me with the good word, I pray for everyone that helped me on my long Journey. Lord have mercy on us all. God, Help my family. And to Everyone, Thanks for the good times and bad times. And to All, Thanks for the memories. With this, I go in peace now. Love to you all."
Her family would like to thank everyone who called, sent cards, flowers and prayers when she was ill. She enjoyed every single one of them and they brought a great smile to her face. She knew she was loved.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Parish in Gilroy for either the ICF Scholarship Fund or St Joseph Center.
Family & friends are invited to attend a mass on Saturday, February 29th at noon at St Mary Parish located at 11 1st Street in Gilroy. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life catered by Dave Bozzo. For further details please email [email protected]
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020