1/1
Francis Virgil Borello
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis Virgil Borello, age 93, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020. He was born on January 19, 1927, in San Jose, CA to Sebastian and Louisa Borello. At age 15, Francis started farming with his father and brothers, Rudy and Johnny, in which, they created a legacy that follows through generations. Francis had a great love of farming and spent many hours out on the ranch. Farming was his life, you could find Francis out on the ranch every day up until the age of 91. He was a World War II Veteran and was honorably discharged in 1947. He is survived by his Wife, of 74 years, Ruth, Brother Johnny, Children Richard and Barbara, Granddaughters Rebekah, Rachel, and Jessica, 7 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great-great Grandchildren. He made a great impact in the community and was loved by many. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are unable to hold services, except for the immediate family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gilroy from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved