Francis Virgil Borello, age 93, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020. He was born on January 19, 1927, in San Jose, CA to Sebastian and Louisa Borello. At age 15, Francis started farming with his father and brothers, Rudy and Johnny, in which, they created a legacy that follows through generations. Francis had a great love of farming and spent many hours out on the ranch. Farming was his life, you could find Francis out on the ranch every day up until the age of 91. He was a World War II Veteran and was honorably discharged in 1947. He is survived by his Wife, of 74 years, Ruth, Brother Johnny, Children Richard and Barbara, Granddaughters Rebekah, Rachel, and Jessica, 7 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great-great Grandchildren. He made a great impact in the community and was loved by many. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are unable to hold services, except for the immediate family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store