Frank Perino was born in Gilroy, Ca on January 27, 1932. He passed away in Eureka, Ca on March 21, 2020. He attended Rucker Elementary school and Gilroy High School. While in high school he played baseball which he loved very much. Later on he was a coach and President of Little League. Frank was a future farmer in high school and later served on the school board. After high school, Frank served in the Air Force for 4 years. After his discharge, he returned to farming with his father and brother Jerry. He married and had four children. Many years later he relocated to Eureka, Ca. He met his new wife were he continued his love of sports through bowling. His career in bowling brought a lot to the game, creating leagues, tournaments and match clubs. He became an avid bowler himself. He bowled five perfect games of 300.
He leaves behind his wife Alma of 28 years, his four grown children, Frank Jr., Melinda, Michael, and Kenneth. He is survived by several grand children and great grand children. He is also survived by his brother Jerry (Rosalind) Perino, niece Tina. He was preceded in death by his father Joe, mother Carrie and nephew Jerry Perino. Frank was a great guy and will be deeply missed.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2020