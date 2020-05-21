Frankie L. Soares was born February 23, 1948 in Gilroy and lived most of his life in town. As the proud trucker he was he made his last haul on May 10, 2020.

He was a devoted father and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife Robin, his daughters Lizz (Eddy) Ramirez, Melissa (Raymond) Domanski, and Meghan (Leonard) Bautista his grandchildren Brittany Duyao, Erinique Duyao (Rolando Abiang), Makaio Duyao, Leanndra Bautista, and Leonard Bautista III, great grandchildren Iilahnee, Maylene, Lolla and Lylah Abiang, and his sister Rosie Bettencourt, Sister-in-Law Diane Soares and many nieces and nephews, and his trusted little dog Charger.



