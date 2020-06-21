Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary was born in Tennessee July 8, 1953 and is preceded in death by his wife, mom, father and step-father. He leaves behind his daughter Stacey and her wife, Jazz, his son Dwayne and his wife Katrina and his 6 grandchildren: Haley, Mackenzie, Madison, Jordan, Jaxson, and Megan. He also leaves behind brother, Wayne and sisters, Wanda and Linda.

He moved to Gilroy 16 years ago. While in Gilroy, Gary worked for Orchard Supply prior to their closing, then went to work for Lowe's. Gary was a talker, would talk to anyone and everyone and was known for his corny jokes, his big heart, and his "good morning" greeting no matter the time of day.

The love of his family was an inspiration. Shakespeare once wrote "what's in a name". When thinking about Gary Dean Young, it's an easy answer. Everything. Though his body may be gone, his spirit lives on in all those he touched.

His celebration of life will be held at his daughter, Stacey Silva's house on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2pm. For address or to let the family know you will be attending, please contact Stacey at

As Gary would say, L.O.L. (Lots Of Love)

