Gilbert R. Mendivil
1923 - 2020
Gilbert Mendivil, Gilroy resident for many years passed away peacefully, June 3, at his current home in El Dorado Hills. He was 97. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Gloria Mendivil, and daughter, Cynthia Eyler. He was an active member of the American Legion Gilroy Post #217. He will be laid to rest, June 15, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Published in Gilroy from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.
