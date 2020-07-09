Grace Shinobu Iwanaga passed away June 30, 2020 from cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband William and son Paul. Grace is survived by her sisters Rosie (late Haruo) Yamaji and Emily (Seiji) Nakamoto; her son David (Cynthia) Iwanaga, daughter-in-law Teri Hinmon, daughter Lisa (David) Sheedy, sons Jeffrey, Glenn, and Warren; her grandchildren, Lauren (Matthew) Mantani, Trevor and Harkin Sheedy, Jackie (Gordon) Ross, Mekala (James) Atkinson, and Damon, Stephen, Brent, and Justin Iwanaga; and her great-grandchildren, Mason, Ashlyn, and Kayley Mantani, William Atkinson, and Enzo Ross expected later this month. She is predeceased by her siblings John (late Cora) Ogata, Mary (late Frank) Yoshikawa, Josie (late Aki) Hoshiko, Frank (late Kiyo) Ogata, Mas (Michi) Ogata, Dorothy (Tad) Horino, Betty Ogata, Molly (late Roy) Miyamoto, Hank (late Sumi) Ogata, and George Ogata. She was also a beloved Aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Grace was born in Mountain View, CA to Tani and Jirokichi Ogata on April 24, 1932. After her family returned from internment camp, she attended school and graduated from Mountain View High. She married William Iwanaga in June 1957 and they started their farming career. In December 1958, they welcomed the first of their six children in a span of nine years. Grace was often referred to as the Strawberry Lady by her loyal strawberry stand customers and she was like a second mom and grandma to so many others. After retiring in 2000, Grace focused her endless energy on her nine grandchildren who had many nicknames for her including Gram, G-ma, Crazy Lady, Little One, and Shorty. She was most proud to be Gigi to her great-grandchildren.

Grace was an avid sports fan and especially loved her Giants and 49ers. When she wasn't running her errands around town, she could be found at the casino playing her favorite slots.

A private family service was held. A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store