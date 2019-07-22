Home

Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
Harriet Spohr
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
Vigil
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Gilroy, CA
Harriet A. Spohr


1932 - 2019
Harriet A. Spohr Obituary
Harriet, 87, of Gilroy, passed away on July 14, 2019 of congestive heart failure. She was surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband, Robin Spohr, 9 children, 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Vigil at 5:00 PM at Habing Family Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church, Gilroy. For online condolences please go to http://www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from July 22 to July 29, 2019
