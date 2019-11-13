|
Hazel was born to Louis and Annetta Scolari in Salinas, CA. on August 7, 1924. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 24, 2019 at the age of 95. She moved with her family to Gilroy at an early age. She attended Gilroy schools and graduated from Gilroy High School in 1942. Hazel will always be remembered for her sweet smile, her love of family and her patience and kindness.
She was preceeded in death by her beloved husband Dewey, her dear son David, her parents and her sister Mary. She is survived by her son Mark Hewell (Sabrina), daughters Carolyn Barbaglia (Steve) and Sue Fullington (Jack). She also leaves behind her dear grandchildren Bryan Barbaglia (Jennifer), Lisa Furtado (Danny), Brent Barbaglia (Jene), Kevin Hewell (Lori), Dylan Fullington (Emily), Derek Fullington (Anne), Markley Currier (Shane), Jason Hewell, Shaunie Hewell and 16 great grand children. She is also survived by her sisters Alice Boyd and Ida Zanetta, brother Louis Scolari and many nieces and nephews.
We would like to give a special thank you to her loving care givers Karen Fernandez. Maria Cavazos and Sandra Gonzales. Hazel leaves behind many beautiful and heartfelt memories to all who knew and loved her. She will live on in a special place in the hearts of each one of us.
For online condolences please visit www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019