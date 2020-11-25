Linda Skiver, 86, passed away from COVID-19 on November 16, 2020 amidst her family's cross-country prayers.
Linda is predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Leo Skiver, and survived by her children: Victoria Skiver (Lee Rosichan), Tracey Skiver, Phillip Skiver (Dee), and Timothy Skiver (Kelly); 13 grandchildren: Tessa, Ashlee, and Alexi Rosichan, Aaron (Monica) and Richard Skiver, Megan Serpa-Dones (Steven), Nicholas, Nathan, Samuel, and Bailey Skiver, Mathew, Michael, and Marcus Skiver; and seven great-grandchildren: Roland and Jacob Skiver, Jackson, Lola, and Bruce Serpa-Dones, and Acheron and Aricles Skiver. She is survived by eight siblings: Elisa Martinez, Phillip Armenta (Becky), Rita Lawrence, Gilbert Armenta (Sharon), John Armenta (Cathy), Fred Armenta, and Richard Armenta (Barbara). She is predeceased by her brother Antonio Armenta Jr. (and survived by his wife, Sally).
Linda was born on September 12, 1934 in Asuza, California and grew up in Gilroy, California. The fifth of nine children, she was the oldest daughter living at home when her father, Antonio Armenta, passed away. During that time she became very close to her mother, Concha Armenta, while helping to care for the four boys still at home, meanwhile leaning on her sisters to guide her into adulthood.
While staying with her sister Rita, in San Francisco, she met Leo Skiver, who was a good friend of Rita's husband, Gonzalo Jimenez. Their love blossomed quickly. They were married later that year and started their family the following year. They moved a few times: from San Francisco, to Santa Rosa, to Chico, California; to Wheat Ridge, Colorado, then back to her childhood home of Gilroy. In her later years, Linda was a resident of Cotati, California and Raytown, Missouri.
Linda lived her life on her own terms. She loved being around people and was known for her infectious laughter and friendly nature. Linda never met a stranger--she treated those she just met like someone she had known forever. Her skill around the legendary Armenta tamales was a source of great pride and joy as she involved anyone she could recruit to participate.
She will be greatly missed by her family and those that knew her.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations in her memory to be directed to:?Lewy Body Dementia Association?912 Killian Hill Road, S.W.?Lilburn, GA 30047?Website: www.lbda@lbda.org
/donate/