Ian Michael Jonas Morlang, age 25, of Gilroy, CA departed from this world far too early, on August 25th, 2020. He was involved in a boating incident on Lake Tahoe which resulted in drowning.

Ian was born in Susanville, CA and graduated from Gilroy High School in 2013. He attended Sierra College in Rocklin before entering the Army as a Combat Engineer. After discharge, he returned to Gilroy and worked in construction and in security, most recently at The Grove in Hollister.

Ian was a loyal, caring, proud, protective, stubborn and fun-loving guy. He was known as "Big Friendly Giant" by some of his friends, "Bubba", by his younger siblings, "Brick", by the day camp kids whom he counseled and simply, Morlang, by his Army buddies.

He loved fishing, football, weight lifting, driving his truck, shooting guns, video games, good food, cold beer and country music. Proud moments for him included: placing 6th at the CCS Track and Field Meet in the shot put his Senior year of high school; marrying his high school sweetheart, Morgan Triolo in 2015; the birth of their son, Braxton, in 2017 and numerous jumps as a paratrooper while in the Army.

Ian leaves behind his wife, Morgan and his three-year-old son, Braxton of Gilroy and their extended family; his mother, Farrah Morlang of Phoenix; his Gilroy family: Great Aunt/Uncle, Claudia and Joe Green; sister J'Lyn Morlang, cousins Alison Green, Zachary Green, and Patrick Green (Sarah). Other siblings: Viviann DeBurle of Nevada, Naura and Cuba Ferguson of Washington, and Jabrion Trujillo of Utah. He is also survived by his grandfather and aunt of Nevada.

Family would like to acknowledge the kindness and assistance of El Dorado, Douglas, Placer and Washoe County police and sheriff departments and the Coast Guard at Lake Tahoe.

Memorial to be held at a future date.



