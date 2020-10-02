Inez Mary Guerriero, age 86, passed away from heart complications on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born July 12, 1934 in Gilroy, and graduated from Gilroy High School in 1952. Three years later she married her lifetime friend and love, Baldo Guerriero, who preceded her in death in 2001.
Inez loved to love people. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost! She shared her love of food and especially her Italian traditional baked goods which were savored at treasured gatherings for all to enjoy.
For many years Inez served as a member of community organizations; the Italian Catholic Federation and Women In Touch. In the 1960's and 70's she dedicated time to the St. Mary's Mother's Guild volunteering time at Hot Dog lunches and Spaghetti Dinners. She earned the title as "The Hot Dog Lady!"
Inez is survived by her sister Wanda Perino. Her sister Mary Garcia and brother Albert Frugoli both preceded her in death. Inez is also survived by her son Steve and his wife Marcia, daughter and husband Angela and Michael Vidal, grandson and wife Christopher and Denise Guerriero, her great-granddaughter, Danika, granddaughter Ashley Guerriero and her many nieces and nephews.
Inez's love of family and friends deeply touched all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
