Inez Mary Guerriero
1934 - 2020
Inez Mary Guerriero, age 86, passed away from heart complications on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born July 12, 1934 in Gilroy, and graduated from Gilroy High School in 1952. Three years later she married her lifetime friend and love, Baldo Guerriero, who preceded her in death in 2001.
Inez loved to love people. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost! She shared her love of food and especially her Italian traditional baked goods which were savored at treasured gatherings for all to enjoy.
For many years Inez served as a member of community organizations; the Italian Catholic Federation and Women In Touch. In the 1960's and 70's she dedicated time to the St. Mary's Mother's Guild volunteering time at Hot Dog lunches and Spaghetti Dinners. She earned the title as "The Hot Dog Lady!"
Inez is survived by her sister Wanda Perino. Her sister Mary Garcia and brother Albert Frugoli both preceded her in death. Inez is also survived by her son Steve and his wife Marcia, daughter and husband Angela and Michael Vidal, grandson and wife Christopher and Denise Guerriero, her great-granddaughter, Danika, granddaughter Ashley Guerriero and her many nieces and nephews.
Inez's love of family and friends deeply touched all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences at www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Gilroy from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
October 1, 2020
I will never forget her. I've never met a more graceful, and kind person. She and her sisters have been my role models. Virtuous, such Class, and just SO LOVELY. Rest in peace Auntie Inez.
Shannon Rupright
Family
September 30, 2020
Sorry to read of Inez's passing..She was a sweet and great lady. Loved talking to her when she got her hair done or sometimes in the grocery store. Condolences to the family..
Karen Hagen
Acquaintance
September 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Richard Perino
Acquaintance
September 29, 2020
Mary was such a kind and wonderful person! I worked at the shop Looking Good years ago where she went! Kay did her hair! She was always such a blessing to be around! My heartfelt sympathy to her family.
Loretta Ventura
Friend
September 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathy,, always so sweet,, will miss you on our block,, Bob&Carol Fellom
Carol Fellom
Neighbor
September 29, 2020
Steve and Angela, I'm so sorry for your loss. Your mother was a terrific lady.
Barbara Rocchi
Friend
