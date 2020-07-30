Isaac Adame Rodriguez unfortunately departed the physical world during the evening of Tuesday July 14, 2020, at the very young age of 27 in Los Banos, California.



Isaac was born in Modesto, California on November 25, 1992 at Doctor's Medical Center to Kelly Marie Soto and Jesus Adame Rodriguez, and cared for by his stepfather Robert "Steve" Avilucea.



Isaac was the eldest of five siblings and his love for his son and family has always been, and will continue to be, unwaveringly strong. His passion and admiration for music forever envelops the hearts of family, friends, and loved ones. He was gifted with his way of words and there was never a dull conversation to be had. Isaac's legacy will never cease to exist.



He is survived by his only son Izariah Adame Rodriguez(8), his mother Kelly (45), his stepfather Steve(49), his four siblings Robert(26), Alexander(25), Briana(23), Jazmine(18), and his nephew Aiden(5).



Isaac now joins his father Jesus, grandfather "Bobby", Uncle Jeff, and his grandmothers; Nancy, Flora Iva, and Thelma in God's eternal kingdom of Love and Light. Isaac will be forever loved and cherished.



Son. Brother. Uncle. Father. ANGEL.



Memorial services are to be determined given the severity of the pandemic we are all currently experiencing. God bless all of those individuals who contributed and helped raise the funds for Isaac to be laid to rest peacefully.



"You made all the delicate, inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother's womb." -Psalms 139:13

