James Fahey Sr. (Coach) passed away in his home after a three-year battle with cancer, Parkinsons, and emphysema on June 17, 2020. He was born September 5, 1936 and raised in the IOOF orphanage in Gilroy, CA. Jim learned early in his life strength and resiliency. He was an outstanding athlete, earning a place in the Gilroy High School and Cal Poly SLO Halls of Fame for football.



He survived the 1960 Cal Poly football team plane crash where, with a broken neck and internal injuries, managed to save a number of other teammates as the plane was consumed by fire. While in college, Jim was recruited by the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears. Instead of playing professional football, he chose a teaching career, coaching football and wrestling following his true passion of mentoring and helping others.



In his 30-year tenure as a wrestling coach at Brownell and South Valley his wrestlers never lost a dual meet and remained undefeated. Coach Jim Fahey was an integral part of Gilroy's wrestling history and dynasty, often referred to as the "Godfather of Gilroy Wrestling." He pushed students and athletes to be the best that they could be.



He was loved and respected by all who had the honor to have him in their lives. He has been touted as a "hero" to many and a true man of God who shared his love of Jesus with everyone. Jim was preceded in death by his son Lance and is survived by his wife Suzanne, son James II, daughter Colleen, step sons John and Jimmy, step daughters Tammi and Nicole, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren who all loved him dearly. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.

