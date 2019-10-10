|
|
Jennifer Lynne MacLennan, age 49, died on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019, at Sutter Medical Center in Roseville after her battle with cancer. She was with her mother, her father, her husband, and her son, when she peacefully passed away. Jen was born to Michael Dennis Kerns and Karen Jeanne (Rickey) Kruse in O'Connor Hospital in San Jose, California on February 16th, 1970.
Jennifer attended Heidi's Valley Preparatory school in Gilroy before beginning attendance at Gavilan Junior College at the age of 12. She graduated from San Jose State University in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in sociology. Jennifer was a devoted mother who loved spending time with family, researching her genealogy, and scrapbooking. Jennifer will be remembered for many talents: her ability to plan and organize large events such as weddings and family functions, her skill as an accomplished writer – earning multiple grants for a local theatre company and writing and directing two plays, and her wonderful sense of humor – lighting up a room with her dry wit.
Jen is survived by her father Mike, her mother Karen and step-father Thomas Kruse, her husband Robert Scott MacLennan, her son Michael Robert MacLennan, her brother Dennis Patrick Kerns and wife Terrie, her brother Jeffrey Scott Kerns and wife Marcela, as well as an aunt, and many uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Jennifer is buried in Burney Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at the Maidu Community Center Reception Hall in Roseville on Saturday, October 19th at 12pm.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019