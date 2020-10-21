John Aguilar 87 years of age of Turlock Ca. passed away on Monday, Oct. 12th 2020 from complications of a stroke. John was born on Jan. 12th 1933 in Compton Ca. When John was an infant his family relocated to the Gilroy area. John attended Gilroy schools and in 1952 graduated from Gilroy High School. After graduation, John enlisted in the United States Navy and was assigned to an U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Unit as a Seabee and was honorably discharged in 1956. John returned to Gilroy and attended San Jose City College. John began his career in 1958 at the Ford Motor Company in Milpitas Ca. as an assemblyman and quality control inspector until his retirement in 1985. John began a second career as an assistant technician to the Auto Body Instructor at Gavilan College and retired in 1995. John was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. John enjoyed his hobby of photography and spoke fondly of Gilroy in the old days. John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judith Aguilar, son Kevin Aguilar (Tracy) of Patterson Ca., son Mathew Aguilar (Jeanette) of Los Banos Ca. and grandson Domenic J. Aguilar, Ensign, U.S. Naval Flight Officer, stationed at Norfolk Va. John is also survived by his sister Dolores Ayala, brothers Julian and Richard Aguilar, and numerous nieces and nephews. John will be laid to rest at the San Joaquin National Cemetery with services pending.

