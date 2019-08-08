|
|
JOHN B. PEREZ III passed suddenly Saturday, August 3, 2019. Son of Dr. John B. & Rachel I. Perez of Gilroy. Brother of Almendra & Ursula Perez both of Gilroy. Grandson of the late Eusebio & Concepcion Perez and John & Jessie Ibarra. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. A native of Gilroy. Age 39 years.
Graduated from Gilroy High School (Class of 1998). Attended Gavilan College and Graduated from San Jose State University. Long-time employee of Kelly-Moore Paints. Recently joined McLaughlin Painting, Morgan Hill. Enjoyed Golfing, Comedy Shows, BBQ, Sports and hanging with friends.
Vigil Thursday, August 8, 2019 – 7:00 PM at St. Mary Church, Gilroy. Funeral Mass Friday, August 9. 2019 – 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church. Burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Gilroy. Family would appreciate donations to St. Joseph's Family Center, Gilroy, The Edward "Boss" Prado Foundation, Morgan Hill or the Gilroy Compassion Center. Condolences at HabingFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Aug. 8 to Aug. 16, 2019