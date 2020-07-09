John Denison Hewitt was born on May 27, 1951 in Boston, Massachusetts and passed away on June 29, 2020 in Gilroy, California. He graduated from Reed College in Portland, Oregon and received a PhD in genetics from UC Davis.
John worked in the field of vegetable plant breeding at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, UC Davis and then at Northrup King Seeds, now Syngenta Seeds, in Gilroy. He was an avid hiker, environmentalist, life-long learner, and loyal fan of Bay Area and Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox. He traveled extensively for business and pleasure and spent time most summers in the Hewitt cabin in Montana.
In retirement he enjoyed traveling with his family and friends and volunteering in the Literacy Program at the Gilroy Library.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of 41 years, sons Tom and Ted (Bess), daughter Lisa, and sister Nancy Swanson of Pleasant Valley, New York.
A celebration of John's life will be held when it is safe.
If you'd like, please consider a donation to the MDS Foundation or a charity of your choice
.