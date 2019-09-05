Home

John M. Silva


1934 - 2019
John M. Silva Obituary
John M. Silvia, "Sonny" succumbed to cancer surrounded by his family.
Sonny is survived by his Aunt Rose, Sister Susan, three sons Mitch (Miguel), Perry (Pear), Todd (T) and one daughter Nicole (Tooters) and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family.
Preceded by his wife, Mary Ellen Silvia
Sonny was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. All who knew him, would say he was a kind and gentle man.
Sonny enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956. He was a Radioman Third Class.
Sonny retired from the U.S. Post Office after 27 years of service.
Sonny and Mary Ellen attended Holy Spirit Church, Cathedral of Faith, Victory Outreach, South Valley Community Church in San Jose.
Sonny was happy the S.F. Giants finally won a pennant in 2010.
Sonny will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Memorial services for Sonny will be at Victory Outreach Church, 590 Shawnee Lane, San Jose, CA 95123 on Saturday, September 14th at 10:00 AM.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019
