John Theodore "Ted" Baty passed away at the age of 73 on Wednesday, September 30.

Ted was born July 14, 1947 in Gilroy, CA. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines as a teenager and served in Vietnam as well as other duty stations around the world. After being honorably discharged Ted lived in South Africa for several years before returning to Gilroy. He worked as a refrigeration mechanic for Gentry Foods and Gilroy Foods until retiring in 2012.

Ted loved the San Francisco 49ers, the New York Yankees, his two Senegal parrots, and Coors beer.

He is survived by his son David (Ilse) and grandson Preston of Florida and daughter Jeanne (Rob) Cassidy and granddaughters Joanie and Zoey of South Africa. He was preceded in death by his parents David and Beuanna, and siblings David Lee "Sonny" Baty, Shirley Anderson, Robert Baty, and Darrell Baty. He is also survived by brothers Bert (Linda) of Oregon, Jack of Missouri, Steve of Hollister, and sister Beuanna (Pat) Meyer of Hollister, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Interment will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Florida. No local services are planned.



