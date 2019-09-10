|
|
Jose Luis Moreno "Joe", was born at Corpus Christi, Texas on July 14, 1956 to Nicholas V. Moreno and Leonor A. Moreno. He was brother to José Antonio, Nicolas, Mario, Rogelio and Pedro. He came to Gilroy in the 1960's with his parents and brothers.
Jose Luis "Joe" met the love of his life, Zulema B. Moreno. They were married on October 26, 1974 and had two daughters, Maribel and Veronica. He and his family of four were Gilroy residents for many years.
During this period, his two daughters were married. Maribel married Jorge Morales, together having three sons and a daughter. Veronica married Octavio Felix, together having two sons and two daughters.
He worked for South Valley Recology for 45 years and retired at Hollister, California. In his spare time, he enjoyed practicing martial arts. He successfully completed his 6th degree Black Belt in Ken-Ju-Bo-Ai Kenpo Karate.
On September 4, 2019, he passed away in Hollister, in his home and in the loving arms of his wife.
He was a dedicated loving husband, father and grandfather. His memories, words of wisdom and his love will remain in our hearts. It will be difficult to wake up each day and not see your smile, hear your laughter and feel your warmth. We will remember you every day, you will never be forgotten. We will always love you.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Habing Family Funeral Home with an evening service at 5PM. A funeral service will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 12 PM at Habing Family Funeral Home followed by the burial at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park. For online condolences please visit www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Sept. 10 to Sept. 18, 2019