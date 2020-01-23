|
|
|
Joseph "Big Joe" Carrillo of Gilroy born on May 5, 1968 passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 at the age of 51.
Joseph lived life for the moment. He had the biggest personality always making his days full of fun and laughter. His passion was driving a big rig and cement truck. He loved family gatherings, football BBQ's and camping. Go 49ers!
He is preceded in death by his mother Rachel Corral, Grandmother Lupe, Grandpa Leo, and Uncle Ralph #46. He is survived by his daughter Cesily, step-daughter Adrienne, sisters Sandra and Jackie, brothers Bobby and Steven. His memory lives on by a loving family of cousins, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws and many friends. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will begin Saturday February 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM with Funeral Services at 4:00 PM at Habing Family Funeral Home, Gilroy. Condolences at www.HabingFamilyFuneralHome.com
Everyone is welcome!
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, 2020