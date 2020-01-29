|
Joseph Lawrence Bettencourt passed away January 9th, 2020 at 73 years young. Born on September 18th, 1946 on São Jorge Island in the Azores, Portugal, he migrated to the states at age five. He grew up in Gilroy, California where he resided his entire life. He learned responsibility, and the importance of a strong work ethic early on, which he carried throughout life. He supported his widowed mother and siblings during his young adulthood. Joseph Bettencourt was the definition of a remarkable man. He took admirable care of his family, his beloved huge circle of friends whom he also considered family, enjoyed 49'ers football, and was avid within the car culture community. You could always find Joe at the Good Guy's car shows or at the donut shop with the friends on Saturday mornings.
Joe would give his last dollar or the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He had a charismatic nature, easy going, often witty and clever with his humor. A man of a few words, but could always make you laugh or crack a smile. He looked on the bright side of life perpetually. His last days were cherished with family and friends. We expect he's "cruising" in heaven with his gorgeously restored 1957 Chevy Bel Air.
He is preceded in death by both parents Joseph L. and Silvina A. Bettencourt. He leaves behind his wife Debbie, three daughters, Analisa, Melissa, Staci, and his son Joey, in addition to eight beautiful grandchildren. His loss is profoundly felt by his siblings; brothers Manuel, John, his sisters Maria, Theresa, and their spouses, accompanied by dozens of nieces and nephews. He will be gravely missed by those whose lives he touched.
A memorial service was held at Habing Funeral Home in Gilroy on January 18th, 2020, with a standing room only. But please take part in visiting his memorial Facebook page @InMemoryOfJosephLBettencourt to share any heartfelt memories you have of Joe. Any additional announcements will be made there.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6, 2020