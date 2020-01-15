|
|
|
Gilroy native Josie, "Josie," Martinez died at the age of 99 in her Gilroy home on Sunday January 12th 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Gilroy and her parents settled in the area in the early 1900's
Mrs. Martinez's family is of Spanish and Ohlone decent and can be traced back seven generations.
As a life long childcare worker she was instrumental in shaping the life's of countless of Gilroy's children.
She is preceded in death by her mother Amelia Butron Valdez, father Joe Valdez, she is the last remaining survivor of eleven siblings, her husband Victor Martinez Sr., her son Eddie Martinez, her daughter Francis Saldate and her son-in-law Joe Saldate.
She is survived by her daughter Mary Lu Reeve of Salinas, her daughter Dee Dee Saldate of Hollister, her son Victor Martinez of Gilroy, her daughter Dolores Martinez of Gilroy and her daughter Judy Valle of Gilroy, sixteen grandchildren, 31 great grand children and 15 plus great, great grandchildren.
Burial services will be held on January 24th 2020 at 11:00 am.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020