Joyce Ines Balanesi was born September 03, 1942, as the younger fraternal twin sister of Joan Balanesi. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Alex John Balanesi and Lily Rose Balanesi and her sister Sandra Darlene Balanesi Larson (Charles). Joyce is survived by her twin Joan Balanesi and her nephews Charlie Larson (Michael Giluso) and Alex Larson.
Joyce was born in Gilroy at the Old Wheeler Hospital. Joyce attended Gilroy public schools through High School then Professional Business School in San Jose. Joyce began as a Bank Teller at Wells Fargo and retired as a vice president. In her retirement years Joyce owned and operated a The Garlic Shoppe franchise at the Premium Outlets until her final retirement in 2007.
A Memorial Service will be held 3:00pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Habing Family Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's name to Santa Clara County Animal Shelter, 12370 Murphy Avenue, San Martin, CA 95046.
