Home

POWERED BY

Services
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
For more information about
Joyce Ledon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses
8530 Forest St.
Gilroy, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Ledon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ledon


1940 - 2019
Send Flowers
Joyce Ledon Obituary
Joyce was born in Madera, CA on August 31, 1940 to Price and Beulah Chappell, their second of four daughters.
She was dearly loved by all of her family which included her Husband, George Ledon of 55 years, their 9 children, 23 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Joyce was a long-time resident of Gilroy. She was an avid piano player and a great cook. She lived her entire life as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She is mourned by many.
Memorial services to be held 1:00pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 8530 Forest St., Gilroy.
Online condolences at http://www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -