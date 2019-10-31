|
Joyce was born in Madera, CA on August 31, 1940 to Price and Beulah Chappell, their second of four daughters.
She was dearly loved by all of her family which included her Husband, George Ledon of 55 years, their 9 children, 23 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Joyce was a long-time resident of Gilroy. She was an avid piano player and a great cook. She lived her entire life as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She is mourned by many.
Memorial services to be held 1:00pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 8530 Forest St., Gilroy.
Online condolences at http://www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019