Joyce Pourroy
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Pourroy passed on June 17, 2020 with her loving family by her side, at the age of 82. Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Pourroy, children, Greg Pourroy (Diane), Kenny Pourroy (Namra), Renee Patterson (Ron), Tammy Puthoff (Kris), Lori Stelling (Brian), twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren. For online condolences please go to www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gilroy from Jun. 24 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved