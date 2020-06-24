Joyce Pourroy passed on June 17, 2020 with her loving family by her side, at the age of 82. Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Pourroy, children, Greg Pourroy (Diane), Kenny Pourroy (Namra), Renee Patterson (Ron), Tammy Puthoff (Kris), Lori Stelling (Brian), twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren. For online condolences please go to www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Gilroy from Jun. 24 to Jun. 30, 2020.