Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
For more information about
Juan Olmos
Juan Olmos


1944 - 2019
Juan Olmos Obituary
Juan Olmos, 75, of Gilroy, California, passed away on August 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife Socorro, of 52 years; his nine children, Juan, Socorro, Maria, Christina, Hipolito, Gloria, Angelica, Adriana and David; as well as his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter Catalina Olmos and his grandchild John Gabriel. Juan was a caring husband, loving father, an influential grandfather and always available to all. Visitation will be held at Habing Family Funeral Home on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 1PM-9PM with a Vigil Service at 6PM. A funeral mass will be held the following day at 10AM at St. Mary Church. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com .
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 22, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
