Mom came from humble dairy people born February 9, 1928 in Lompoc, CA to Adelena and Ricardo Guerra. With her siblings Dorothy, Roy, and Max, she grew up living in Hollister (grammar school) and then attended Gilroy High School. Her sister Dorothy Comin is still living in Gilroy.
After 37 years as a checker, she retired from Safeway to care for her husband Joe. Working at Al DeFrancesco's cherry stand allowed her to be a merchant and work with the public again. Socially active for many years, she enjoyed friends and family in Gilroy. You name it – she wanted to be there - luncheons, dinners, weddings, and open houses. Trips to Reno for the Italian Festival to sell calamari also marked her calendar. For years she played cards with the girls on Wednesdays and met for Bible study on Thursdays.
Mom traveled on several cruises with her husband, and later went to Italy to visit the mountain village of her family roots - the border of Italy and Switzerland. She had two great loves in her life: her husband Trucker Joe and only child, Jerry. Fond memories were vacations at the beach. She and Jerry would rent a summer cottage in Capitola when he was a kid and while away the hours soaking up the sun and sand.
Many of you know her as the "Sauce Boss" in the Gourmet Alley Garlic Festival booth. Volunteering was a big part of her life: the football boosters, St. Mary's Lord's Table, American Red Cross, and Hollister Elk's Lodge.
Her secret to longevity: Daily walks, sensible eating, and keeping her own house. We think her feisty essence is what helped her live so long. An independent nature motivated her to move forward with her life learning to knit and do needle work producing beautiful afghans and cross stitching, plus reading multiple novels. The colorful yarns in her handiwork reflected her personality.
Shirley Cotta was her "guardian angel" friend before she moved in with us in Ripon. We are grateful for her consistency in Judy's life. Mom got to really know Jeff, Shirley's son, by going to Special Olympics
bowling most Tuesdays.
When mom lived with us, she spent every day in her chaise lounge on the patio watching hummingbirds feed. It was her sanctuary where she learned to relax, gaze at blue skies framing the giant oak tree, and relish afternoon naps. In memory care, she caught her second wind making new friends, exchanging stories, and living in a place that kept her spirits high. She even taught them how to make her special garlic bread.
JUDY WAS JUST LIKE A HUMMINGBIRD...MOVING QUICKLY FROM TASK TO TASK, IN HIGH GEAR, DRINKING IN LIFE FROM EACH BLOSSOMING MOMENT. THAT IS HOW WE WILL LOVINGLY REMEMBER HER.
Private interment.