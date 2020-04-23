|
It is with great sadness that we announce that on Wednesday April 15, 2020 Larry James Leard suffered a heart attack and passed away at his home in Landers, CA. Larry was born on July 26, 1949 in Kerman, CA, he also lived in Marysville, CA and Gilroy, CA where he attended Marysville High School and Gilroy High School. He leaves behind his wife Debbie Leard, his three grown children, Victoria Williams, Roxanne Leard and Vincent Leard. He is survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Frank and Tommy Randolph. Larry was a great guy and will be deeply missed.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020