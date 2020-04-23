Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Leard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry James Leard


1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Larry James Leard Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce that on Wednesday April 15, 2020 Larry James Leard suffered a heart attack and passed away at his home in Landers, CA. Larry was born on July 26, 1949 in Kerman, CA, he also lived in Marysville, CA and Gilroy, CA where he attended Marysville High School and Gilroy High School. He leaves behind his wife Debbie Leard, his three grown children, Victoria Williams, Roxanne Leard and Vincent Leard. He is survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Frank and Tommy Randolph. Larry was a great guy and will be deeply missed.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -