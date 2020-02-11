|
|
|
Larry McElvain, 72, of Morgan Hill CA, passed away on January 19th, 2020 at Kaiser Hospital San Jose. Larry was born to Harold and Helen McElvain on March 22nd, 1947 in Colorado Springs, CO but was raised in Cupertino, CA. He served his country in the US Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran. Larry was a lifelong learner with under grad degrees in theology and business and he held an MBA and a Master's degree in marriage and family counseling. He was a Rotarian, a Police Chaplain, and Founder of Discovery Counseling Center in Morgan Hill, Ca. Larry is survived by two Sisters, Betty Smith and Carol Platt, four Sons, Ryan, Chris, Brook, Trevor and one daughter Nicole. Nine grandkids, Stephanie, Taylor, Jacob, Dylan, Hannah, Savannah, Cheyenne, Dominic and Mason and four great grandkids Jade, Laya, James and Riley.
Through Discovery Counseling Center Larry helped tens of thousands of people with grief counseling, marriage counseling and family therapy. He was a pillar of his community and will be sorely missed by everyone that knew him. Donations can be made at https://www.mydiscoverycc.com
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020