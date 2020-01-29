|
Larry Tetsuo Katayama, 100, passed away on January 15, 2020, in Morgan Hill, CA, due to complications from falling and breaking his hip. He is survived by his wife Irene; sons Wayne, Miles, Keith, and Bruce; daughter Janis; granddaughters Erika and Tracey; a brother Toshio in Japan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by infant daughter Carol. Larry was born on February 9, 1919, in Alviso, CA. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and eventually moved to Gilroy, CA. He lived there for more than 60 years. Larry started working as a farmer. Later he gained employment at the Ford Motor Company truck assembly plant in Milpitas, CA, retiring after more than 25 years. Larry enjoyed gardening, family gatherings, and activities with the South County Japanese American Senior Group. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Habing Family Funeral Home, 129 Fourth Street, Gilroy, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in memory of Larry or to the South County Japanese American Senior Group, P.O. Box 933, Morgan Hill, CA 95038-0933. Online condolences at www.HabingFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Feb. 3, 2020