peacefully on June 16, 2020. Lawson was born and raised in Montebello, California, moved to

Colorado for a short time during WWII before enlisting in the army. He served in the 442nd

Regimental Combat Team, a segregated unit for Japanese Americans, and earned a Bronze

Star, a Purple Heart and a Combat Infantryman Badge for his service during the campaigns in

Italy and France. He married Mineko Hirasaki of Gilroy, California on April 8, 1946.

Lawson and Mineko opened their own travel business which they ran until retiring in 1990.

Lawson founded the Friends and Family of Nisei Veterans, a non-profit dedicated to preserving

the legacy of Japanese American veterans. He was active as a leader of the organization,

participating in many reunions and tours to Italy and France as recently as 2019.

He is survived by his children Kenneth (Lynda) Sakai, Joanne Sakai (Dallas Foster), Janet

(Noriaki) Ito, and Dennis Sakai (Linda Durrin), grandchildren, Kelly (Francesca) Sakai, Nicholas

Sakai, Mika Ito (Byron Yamada), Gaku Ito (Aya Ino), Kisa Ito (Erik Fujinami), Stephen Sakai,

Kimberlee Sakai (Morad Alvarez), great-granddaughter Mie Yamada, and many other relatives.

He is predeceased by his wife Mineko Hirasaki Sakai and by sisters Misako (Perry) Sumida and

Mieko Sakai.

Private funeral services were held on June 27, 2020 at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park in Gilroy,

California. Pending COVID19 restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled later this year.

For online condolences visit

