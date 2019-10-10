Home

Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
For more information about
Lillian Tortia
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
Lillian Tortia


1932 - 2019
Lillian Tortia Obituary
Lillian "Tot" Tortia, 86, of Gilroy, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Chester Tortia. She is survived by her four children, Debbie (Lupe) Urdiales, Karen (Gilbert) Aguilar, Johnny (Cookie ) Tortia and Vincent Tortia. Also survived by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Tot was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She found joy in cooking and baking for her many family and friends. She loved watching Giants games, golf and ice skating. She also loved listening and dancing to country music. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Habing Family Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to . For online condolences please go to www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Gilroy Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
