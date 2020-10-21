Lisa, age 53, passed away on September 18, 2020. She was a heart transplant survivor for over 20 years.

After graduating from Gilroy High School, Lisa attended UC Santa Barbara and then Santa Clara University School of Law. She worked for Kikkoman in Tokyo, Japan, as a corporate lawyer for a few years and started her own practice in Gilroy after returning home.

She treasured her Japanese heritage, loved dogs, and enjoyed hula dancing.

Her big smile and contagious laugh will be dearly missed.

Lisa leaves behind her parents, James and Emi, and her brother's family, Kordell, Eri, Madelyn, Natalie and Kordell.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store