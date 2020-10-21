1/1
Lisa Matsumi Baker
1967 - 1978
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa, age 53, passed away on September 18, 2020. She was a heart transplant survivor for over 20 years.
After graduating from Gilroy High School, Lisa attended UC Santa Barbara and then Santa Clara University School of Law. She worked for Kikkoman in Tokyo, Japan, as a corporate lawyer for a few years and started her own practice in Gilroy after returning home.
She treasured her Japanese heritage, loved dogs, and enjoyed hula dancing.
Her big smile and contagious laugh will be dearly missed.
Lisa leaves behind her parents, James and Emi, and her brother's family, Kordell, Eri, Madelyn, Natalie and Kordell.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gilroy from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved