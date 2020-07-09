Loretta LaMacchia, age 93, passed away peacefully in Bend, Or. on June 23rd after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. She was married to Frank LaMacchia until his death in 1994. She is survived by her husband, John Byerly; her three daughters, Marianne Cox, Lydia Pease and Cynthia Hungerford all of Central Oregon; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren and her sister Ann Filice of Gilroy.

Loretta was a beautiful woman, mother, sister and friend who loved to cook, bake, and could be seen at the Elk's dancing the Polka!

We know she's once again happy and free. Rest in peace Loretta!



