Maria Sousa was born January 30, 1934 in Santa Cruz, Madeira, Portugal. She enjoyed
gardening, cooking, baking and spending time with all her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joaquin Alves and Rosalina Vierra, her husband
Manuel Sousa, and her three sons, Joe Joaquin Ferro, Antonio Ferro Jr. and Manuel Jorge Ferro.
She had eight children from her first husband Antonio Ferro Sr. She is survived by her
children Augustine Ferro, Michael John Ferro, Mary Jo Ferro, Mary Lou (Phil) Bartlett, and
Ligia (Robert) Clink.
She is survived by brothers, Manual and John Alves and sister, Connie (Joe) DeAbreu.
She has 11 grandchildren,15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Maria will be missed by all those that love her.
