1/1
Maria Alves Sousa
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Sousa was born January 30, 1934 in Santa Cruz, Madeira, Portugal. She enjoyed
gardening, cooking, baking and spending time with all her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joaquin Alves and Rosalina Vierra, her husband
Manuel Sousa, and her three sons, Joe Joaquin Ferro, Antonio Ferro Jr. and Manuel Jorge Ferro.
She had eight children from her first husband Antonio Ferro Sr. She is survived by her
children Augustine Ferro, Michael John Ferro, Mary Jo Ferro, Mary Lou (Phil) Bartlett, and
Ligia (Robert) Clink.
She is survived by brothers, Manual and John Alves and sister, Connie (Joe) DeAbreu.
She has 11 grandchildren,15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Maria will be missed by all those that love her.
Online condolences at www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gilroy from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved